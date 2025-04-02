New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

