New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,018,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

VIRT opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

