New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $245.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

