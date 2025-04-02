New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

