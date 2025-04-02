New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 38,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

New York Mortgage Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.687 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

