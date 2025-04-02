NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NKE opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.