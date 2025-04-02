NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 14254356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NIO Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

