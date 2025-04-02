NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.80. 12,137,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,718,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in NIO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

