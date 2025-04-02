NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.80. 12,137,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,718,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in NIO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
