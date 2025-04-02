NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 32,109,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,762,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of NIO by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

