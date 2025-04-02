Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 299 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

