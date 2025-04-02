Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,831 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

