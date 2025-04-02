Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,100 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

