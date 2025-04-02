Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.