Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,036,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,350.5 days.

Nordex Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

