Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 952,219 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,991,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.64% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.6 %

POST stock opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

