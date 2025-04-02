Norges Bank Invests $113.16 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,397,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,156,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NCLH opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
