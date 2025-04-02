Norges Bank Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 535,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,886,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 391,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after buying an additional 70,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $267.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.11, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

