NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 66806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.