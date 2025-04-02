NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 66806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.
Several research firms have commented on NWE. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.
In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
