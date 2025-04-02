Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

