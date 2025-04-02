Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after buying an additional 141,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

