Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 7,815 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 12.2 %

EZU opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

