Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NMG opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMG. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

