NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 20,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 93,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

