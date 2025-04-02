Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Nutex Health Trading Up 51.8 %

Nutex Health stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutex Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

