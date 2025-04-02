O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,119 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $223,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,041,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

CINF stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

