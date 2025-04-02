O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1,260.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $318.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

