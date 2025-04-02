O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $227.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

