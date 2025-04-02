O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 304,197 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54,847.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

