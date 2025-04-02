O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

