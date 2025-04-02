O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,203.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,469.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,015.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

