Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OVBC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

