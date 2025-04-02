OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,595 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.