OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 10.02% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.