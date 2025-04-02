OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

