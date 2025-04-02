OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,032,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of PICK stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $735.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

