OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,383 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after acquiring an additional 408,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Shell by 41.0% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

