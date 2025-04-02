OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

