OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,857.95 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,868.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,734.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

