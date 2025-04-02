OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.33% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

