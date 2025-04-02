OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 39,207 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.