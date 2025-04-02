OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after acquiring an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 577,906 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

