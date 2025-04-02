OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

