Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

