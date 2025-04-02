OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
