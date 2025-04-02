OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 250,310 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,527,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.289 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

