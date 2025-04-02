OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

