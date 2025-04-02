OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 154,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

