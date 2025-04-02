OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

