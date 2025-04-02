OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.