OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.