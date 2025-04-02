OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

